Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $1.32 Million; As Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Stack Financial Management Boosted Its Stake

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 4,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,465 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43 million, up from 137,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 3.29M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 101,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 715,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 613,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 330,642 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,492 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 3,883 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.73% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company owns 43,693 shares or 3.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Phocas Financial Corp has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,062 shares. Affinity Inv Lc holds 2.16% or 85,700 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Com accumulated 8,430 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Llc owns 4,750 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Sei Investments reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Martingale Asset Management Lp has 130,833 shares. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes & Company has invested 1.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 895,064 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Grimes And has 0.28% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28,654 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.09% or 2,029 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.