Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Insmed (INSM) Stake; Shareholder Tig Advisors Increased Ii Vi (IIVI) Position

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Insmed Inc (INSM) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 890,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.78M, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Insmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 1.09M shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 3.52 million shares traded or 354.31% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 168,563 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Mgmt Llp has invested 0.08% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). First Advsr Lp reported 42,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Fmr Lc has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Swiss Fincl Bank has 112,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Legal & General Group Inc Inc Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Pnc Financial Gp stated it has 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 75,834 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 186 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 22,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 7,188 shares stake. Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 6,600 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.11% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Alyeska Inv Grp Inc LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 22,177 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.82% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Smith Asset Mngmt Lp owns 2,310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 111,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 9,005 shares. 83,529 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co. 73,261 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. 7.06 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,130 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 842,246 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 978,451 shares.