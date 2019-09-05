Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Raised Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position by $1.32 Million; Schlumberger (SLB) Share Price Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 11.85M shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 101,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 715,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 613,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 561,453 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 20.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

