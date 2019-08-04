Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lowered Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Highvista Strategies Continues to Hold Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ)

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $139.66. About 391,557 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.32 million, down from 389,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $283.27. About 730,233 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited has 4,415 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.59% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 9,958 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 102,371 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 2,101 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Heartland Advsr owns 0.74% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 70,000 shares. Shaker Investments Lc Oh holds 0.22% or 2,237 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 16,140 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 248,759 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Company owns 5,047 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 108 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 20 shares. Van Eck has invested 0.04% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). At Commercial Bank reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 2.5% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 796,658 shares. 227,478 are owned by Alyeska Investment Gru Limited Partnership. Amp Invsts accumulated 20,210 shares. 26,979 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. 1,821 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Fort Lp stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 747 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 20,162 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg invested 0.07% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 1,263 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.04% or 41,685 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 20,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 43,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

