Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Radius Health (RDUS) Position; Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Troy Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.45M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 737,680 shares traded or 41.68% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, down from 94,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.87 million shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 29,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 1.48M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 9,130 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 99,736 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 80,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 529,858 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny, New York-based fund reported 13,549 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,161 shares. Great Lakes Ltd stated it has 0.17% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,442 shares. Pnc Group has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 565,145 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Company reported 131,002 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 6,992 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

