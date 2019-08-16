Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lifted By $11.21 Million Its Biogen (Call) (BIIB) Holding; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Decreased Altria Group (MO) Position

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Biogen Inc (Call) (BIIB) stake by 95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp acquired 47,500 shares as Biogen Inc (Call) (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 97,500 shares with $23.05M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Biogen Inc (Call) now has $42.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $231.73. About 528,576 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 29.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 30,557 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 73,123 shares with $4.20M value, down from 103,680 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $86.80B valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 4.10 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript)

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 16.88% above currents $231.73 stock price. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of BIIB in report on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Piper Jaffray. Barclays Capital maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, May 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $24500 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. Raymond James maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J had bought 118,342 shares worth $27.21M on Tuesday, April 30.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 30,000 shares to 213,500 valued at $25.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Galapagos Nv stake by 12,500 shares and now owns 165,000 shares. Guardant Health Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 30.73% above currents $46.47 stock price. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, August 7. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y bought $52,033 worth of stock or 1,032 shares.

