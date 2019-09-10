Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Increased Retrophin (RTRX) Stake by $9.46 Million; Stock Rose; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Rose, Sanders Capital Has Upped Position

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 243,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 5.94 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.75 million, up from 5.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $107.46. About 1.98 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 107.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 430,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 830,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.60M market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 222,510 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 35,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 27,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 24,161 shares. 78,101 are owned by Falcon Point Capital Limited Com. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.01% stake. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Communications has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 4,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 0.25% stake. Broadfin Capital reported 4.75% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 535,438 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 1.21 million shares. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Opaleye Management has 205,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 134,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 1.94M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 14,357 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney has 0.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wesbanco Bancshares owns 104,348 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Beacon Grp has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 4,410 shares. Buckingham accumulated 5,657 shares. Family Mngmt owns 31,786 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Montecito National Bank & Trust Tru has 4,721 shares. Regions Financial owns 76,413 shares. Cohen Cap Management accumulated 40,357 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset De has invested 1.75% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). M&T Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 333,817 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 1.1% or 98,781 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.44% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Franklin reported 23.70M shares.

