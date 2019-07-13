Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake; Famous Daves Of America (DAVE)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Famous Daves Of America Inc (DAVE) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 8 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 7 reduced and sold their equity positions in Famous Daves Of America Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 4.81 million shares, up from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Famous Daves Of America Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 7.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp acquired 55,900 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock declined 6.03%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 844,500 shares with $74.40M value, up from 788,600 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $7.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 335,888 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Services reported 6,064 shares. 49 were reported by Shine Advisory Serv Inc. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 100 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 0.45% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Birchview Ltd Partnership, a Vermont-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Bailard Inc holds 4,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Com Ma accumulated 121,584 shares. 15,680 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com. 30,835 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 73,724 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 534,532 shares. 65,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Bb Biotech Ag has 7.46% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 3.37 million shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 19,332 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. 920 shares were sold by Bozigian Haig P., worth $76,859 on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $44,622. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold $76,894 worth of stock. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold 7,614 shares worth $671,216. Gano Kyle also sold $335,668 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Monday, February 4. BENEVICH ERIC also sold $119,427 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares. Lippoldt Darin also sold $107,911 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA accepts Neurocrine’s opicapone application for Parkinson’s – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Neurocrine’s Parkinson’s Drug Accepted For Review, Sunesis Offering, No Headaches For Biohaven’s Migraine Drug – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why AbbVie Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voyager Therapeutics to restructure Sanofi gene therapy deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biotechs That Have Doubled This Year (Acquisition Next?) – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Galapagos Nv stake by 12,500 shares to 165,000 valued at $19.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Homology Medicines Inc stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 370,000 shares. Wright Med Group N V was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Neurocrine Biosciences had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of NBIX in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, April 22 to “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. H.C. Wainwright maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) rating on Wednesday, March 13. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $102 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, January 23 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Needham downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold” rating.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. for 1.44 million shares. Wexford Capital Lp owns 1.69 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.52% invested in the company for 139,916 shares. The Texas-based Lafitte Capital Management Lp has invested 0.13% in the stock. Amg National Trust Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. The company has market cap of $45.81 million. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. It has a 11.33 P/E ratio. The firm operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

More notable recent Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dave & Buster’s Announces Additional Share Repurchase Authorization of $200 million – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “As Its Public Return Nears, Chuck E. Cheese Posts a Fifth Straight Quarter of Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dave & Buster’s Rides on Entertainment Business, Costs Ail – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.