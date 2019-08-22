Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake; Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Sellers Decreased By 18.48% Their Shorts

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) had a decrease of 18.48% in short interest. OTLK’s SI was 1.38M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.48% from 1.69M shares previously. With 4.92 million avg volume, 0 days are for Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s short sellers to cover OTLK’s short positions. The SI to Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s float is 57.1%. The stock decreased 6.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 263,418 shares traded. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has declined 67.28% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.28% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 3.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp acquired 12,000 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 397,000 shares with $34.39M value, up from 385,000 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.18. About 496,371 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. The company has market cap of $46.77 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Invitae Corp stake by 250,000 shares to 1.15 million valued at $26.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Galapagos Nv stake by 12,500 shares and now owns 165,000 shares. Homology Medicines Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EXACT Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $124.33’s average target is 5.20% above currents $118.18 stock price. EXACT Sciences had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. Canaccord Genuity maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $11000 target. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 2,456 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 8,181 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.04% or 190,124 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 13,963 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 117,771 were reported by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 156,273 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) reported 0.61% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Lc holds 290 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 61,006 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 48,852 shares. Blair William Il owns 791,445 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 158,422 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).