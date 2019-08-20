Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding in Radius Health (RDUS) by $1.43 Million as Share Value Rose; Aspiriant Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $353,052

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 139,107 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, up from 107,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $211.31. About 17.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 69,500 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $86.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Galapagos Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 235,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 64,940 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 19,943 shares. 372,547 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Knott David M reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1.42 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 7,875 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 2.04 million were accumulated by Farallon Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 4.11 million shares. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 2.56M shares.

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Radius Health (RDUS) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Radius Health Presents Analysis from Phase 3 ACTIVE Trial and Data from Preclinical Studies for TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) Injection at ENDO 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on March 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Radius Health (RDUS) Rallies 33.4% YTD on Robust Tymlos Sales – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Radius (RDUS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Tymlos Sales Solid – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Radius Health (RDUS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $343,586 activity. $246,190 worth of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares were bought by Hopfield Jessica.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Upgraded Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 15,963 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc stated it has 10,351 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sather Financial Group stated it has 3,920 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Nikko Asset Management Americas has 5.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bank Tru Of Newtown has 2.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,460 shares. Cap Invest Svcs Of America invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 0.12% or 850,800 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Inc invested in 10,518 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montag A & Associate holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 71,019 shares. Pecaut owns 5.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 59,894 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 91,739 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca reported 5.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartford Inv accumulated 549,879 shares.