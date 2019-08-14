Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Shorts at Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Lowered By 2.75%

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 81,000 shares with $22.17 million value, down from 96,000 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $107.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $269.48. About 1.82 million shares traded or 23.92% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) had a decrease of 2.75% in short interest. EVOK’s SI was 681,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.75% from 701,200 shares previously. With 488,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s short sellers to cover EVOK’s short positions. The SI to Evoke Pharma Inc’s float is 4.75%. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.0251 during the last trading session, reaching $0.85. About 234,607 shares traded. Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) has declined 63.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EVOK News: 14/05/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA ANNOUNCED WAIVER OF PDUFA FEE FOR GIMOTI NDA; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Announces Agreement with Mallinckrodt to Amend Milestone Payments; 30/04/2018 – EVOKE GETS FIRST GENDER SPECIFIC PATENT FOR GIMOTI™; 07/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.07; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE REPORTS AAMENDED PACT TO DEFER GIMOTI MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Macron Champions EU as Nationalist Currents Evoke `Civil War’; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Pharma Payments Deferred Into a Single Milestone Payment Due One Yr After FDA Approval of the Gimoti NDA; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC EVOK.O – HAS AMENDED CO’S AGREEMENT WITH MALLINCKRODT, ARD INC. TO DEFER DEVELOPMENT AND APPROVAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR GIMOTI; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE SAYS AMENDED PACT DEFERS AMOUNT, TIMING OF TWO MILESTONES; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE REMAINS ON TRACK TO SUBMIT GIMOTI NDA NEXT QUARTER

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) stake by 24,250 shares to 925,000 valued at $27.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 9,700 shares and now owns 120,200 shares. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was raised too.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.39 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, March 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $305 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insur reported 164,300 shares. Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Llc has 1.79% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Company owns 1,256 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eagle Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 29,170 shares. Thornburg Mgmt reported 345,077 shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Consulta Ltd holds 1.63% or 60,000 shares. Somerset owns 197 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur owns 21,099 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3,026 shares. 89,477 are owned by Cornerstone Cap. Grand Jean Cap Management reported 7.32% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The Washington-based Tradewinds Mngmt Llc has invested 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.07% or 560 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Management Lc has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. The company has market cap of $20.15 million. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. It currently has negative earnings.