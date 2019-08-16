Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Decreased Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stake by $18.96 Million; Bank Of The West Has Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 10,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 83,765 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 73,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57 million shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 134,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 207,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.46 million, down from 342,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.94. About 504,347 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.74B; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 30/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $4.24 – $4.74, EST. $3.68; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,987 shares to 19,753 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 85,000 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $21.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

