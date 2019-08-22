Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $2.99 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Atmos Energy (ATO) Holder Amarillo National Bank Has Increased Position

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 591,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.13M, down from 603,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $236. About 1.30 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $110.62. About 89,160 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7,500 shares to 334,500 shares, valued at $39.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 101,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.65 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Still All About Politics For This ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset invested in 136,170 shares. 1,175 are held by Van Strum And Towne. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 452,011 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 1% or 342,780 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Howland Mgmt holds 974 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bank And Trust invested in 35,919 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Moody Bank & Trust Division invested 0.69% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Randolph Inc invested in 70,020 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has 115,185 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Colrain stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Holderness Invs owns 10,514 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Bath Savings invested 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 7,875 shares to 111,613 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,467 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WidePoint Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bartlett Co Limited has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Price T Rowe Md owns 6.56 million shares. Rare Infra reported 1,118 shares stake. Horizon Invest Ser Lc owns 5,835 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 25,124 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 2,916 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.2% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) reported 27,683 shares stake. Jefferies Limited Co holds 0.03% or 34,300 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 176,992 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 156,261 shares. Paloma Prns reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Co Of Vermont invested 0.28% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 246,121 shares.