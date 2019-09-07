Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) by $4.20 Million; As Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Market Value Declined, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Holding by $5.64 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 122,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.15M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 592,053 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 420,596 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.97M for 6.65 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 290,976 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $147.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Natl Bank & stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Harvest Fund Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 60,354 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 6,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 161,400 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 16,533 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. 157,931 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 45,903 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 163,533 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,600 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 1,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 41,991 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 EPS, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.