Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Cut Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding By $2.99 Million; Evans Bancorp Has 1.73 Sentiment

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 12,100 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 591,000 shares with $146.13M value, down from 603,100 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $236.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $247.62. About 2.25M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 26 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 15 reduced and sold positions in Evans Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.72 million shares, up from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Evans Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 18 New Position: 8.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking services and products to consumer and commercial clients in Western New York. The company has market cap of $176.64 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. It has a 10.33 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. for 127,201 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 455,663 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.68% invested in the company for 248,051 shares. The New York-based Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has invested 0.43% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,818 shares.

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 9,111 shares traded or 66.81% up from the average. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) has declined 20.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

More notable recent Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Evans Bancorp Net Income Increases 16% to $4.4 Million in the 2019 Second Quarter – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K EVANS BANCORP INC For: Jul 26 – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend 13 Percent – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Miller, President of The Evans Agency, LLC, Announces Plan for Retirement Effective March 29, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) stake by 75,000 shares to 1.18M valued at $23.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Anaptysbio Inc stake by 34,000 shares and now owns 170,000 shares. Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c; Raises FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Continue to Serve Louisianans Enrolled in Medicaid – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.60 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.