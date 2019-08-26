Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holding by $18.96 Million as Shares Rose; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Stake in Voya Financial (VOYA) Has Trimmed by $1.49 Million

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 652,612 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp analyzed 134,500 shares as the company's stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 207,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.46 million, down from 342,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $127.17. About 120,145 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $147,409 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of stock or 926 shares.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 547,096 shares to 558,961 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 28,262 shares. Jefferies Ltd invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Prudential Public Ltd holds 0.03% or 188,189 shares in its portfolio. Cna Fincl holds 32,300 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 34,406 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 802,248 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% or 25,817 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru LP invested in 187,920 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 16,130 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability has 7,629 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc owns 249,135 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 59,700 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 50,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.23% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 682,758 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,849 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 173,507 shares. First Republic Investment Inc stated it has 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 110,136 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 6,200 shares. Capital Ww invested in 4.10M shares. 4,378 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Endurant Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.33% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 16,700 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Vanguard Inc has invested 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Cadence Cap Lc reported 0.1% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 602,298 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) accumulated 0% or 52 shares. Dupont Capital Corp has invested 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 39,500 shares to 242,000 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 100,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).