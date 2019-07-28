Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Macrogenics (MGNX) Position by $3.72 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Cut Its Position

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 270.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 219,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 80,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $694.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.88% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 260,808 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 24.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.34, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.07; 06/04/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : LEERINK ASSUMES WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $35; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 10/05/2018 – AGC Biologics enters into Commercial Supply Agreement with MacroGenics

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 10,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.23M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.76M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $3.38 million activity. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, February 14. Hein LeLand J had sold 39,583 shares worth $2.49M. $33,264 worth of stock was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $150,000 was sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Check Capital Ca invested in 0.02% or 4,430 shares. Telemus Llc holds 0.1% or 20,101 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 759 shares. Nomura Asset invested in 49,646 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9 shares. Haverford Tru accumulated 4,255 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co holds 5,830 shares. L & S Advsrs holds 0.18% or 20,723 shares in its portfolio. Park Corporation Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 5,850 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Meyer Handelman Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation invested in 83,779 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada owns 1,609 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 17,915 are owned by Greenwich Wealth Management Lc. Jane Street Lc holds 0% or 16,621 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $258,567 activity. 1,770 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares with value of $53,100 were sold by Spitznagel Thomas. Shares for $2,040 were sold by Peters Jeffrey Stuart on Wednesday, February 6.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv by 12,500 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $19.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,000 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 9,564 shares. Vanguard Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Principal Fincl Group owns 182,880 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,494 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Invest Management Ma stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). 683 Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.79% or 484,970 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd accumulated 625,148 shares or 0.25% of the stock. The California-based Dafna Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.39% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Baker Bros Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) or 302,600 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 44,068 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.01% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 15,567 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Inc has 0.02% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 673,243 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).