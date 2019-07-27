Rock Springs Capital Management LP Decreased Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding as Stock Value Rose; A F L A C (AFL) Shareholder Lbmc Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $1.84 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36 million shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.32 million, down from 389,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $290.6. About 446,973 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 47,500 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $23.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 575,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 875,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WellCare to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) File Definitive Proxy Statement and Set June 24 Special Meeting Date – StreetInsider.com” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big day for Centene on takeover chatter – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Play The Centene-WellCare Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Top Health Insurance Stocks for 2019 – The motley Fool” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.30M for 17.55 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 528,900 shares. Axa owns 1,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 594,295 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 57,500 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl holds 22,869 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,250 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 31,386 shares. Advisors Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,003 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,123 shares. Alpine Mgmt reported 0.45% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Partner Invest Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 5,866 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 211,010 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aflac Global Investments Names Stephen Scott Chief Financial Officer; Promotes Teresa Q. McTague to Senior Managing Director – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aflac Inc (AFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Schroder Invest Gp has 0.18% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 2.26M shares. Moreover, Patten And Patten Tn has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 5,762 shares. Hemenway Tru owns 5,150 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.65 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 226 shares. Burney Communications stated it has 0.29% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Coho Prtn Limited accumulated 3.57% or 3.16M shares. Washington Tru Bankshares holds 3,098 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.19 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 43,628 shares. Country Trust Bancshares reported 273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase stated it has 644,015 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bessemer Gru invested in 0% or 16,592 shares. South State stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. 37,880 shares valued at $1.82M were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5. Lloyd Karole bought $99,659 worth of stock.