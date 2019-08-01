Rock Springs Capital Management LP Decreased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Hornbeck Offshore Svcs N (HOS) Valuation Declined, Holder Renaissance Technologies Has Decreased Stake by $736,298

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Svcs Inc N (HOS) by 67.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 736,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 352,954 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Hornbeck Offshore Svcs Inc N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $0.96. About 169,114 shares traded or 40.59% up from the average. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) has declined 78.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOS News: 21/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE CLOSED ON $36.6M PURCHASE FROM ARIES MARINE; 19/04/2018 SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $41.6M, EST. $50.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOS); 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.04, EST. LOSS/SHR 69C; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Hornbeck Offshore; 02/05/2018 – Hornbeck Offshore 1Q Loss/Shr $1.04

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 591,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.13 million, down from 603,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $249.7. About 1.02M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.56 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 273,349 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru Co has invested 0.44% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stifel Financial stated it has 1.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stephens Ar accumulated 51,320 shares. Foster And Motley invested in 0.44% or 12,461 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank holds 0.18% or 1,337 shares. Citadel Lc holds 0.01% or 78,688 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 35,900 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt LP owns 350 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 82,209 shares. Beaumont Fin Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,346 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 109,458 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Sa has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 946,540 shares. 2,098 were accumulated by Cornerstone.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 75,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 575,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 875,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (NYSE:TGH) by 103,743 shares to 209,750 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 214,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold HOS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 20.80 million shares or 11.64% less from 23.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 30,595 shares. State Street has 49,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 144,331 shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Lc reported 132,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 3.17 million shares. Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 34,500 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). D E Shaw invested in 18,934 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 92,954 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 500 shares. Cyrus Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 3.70M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors reported 0% stake. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS).