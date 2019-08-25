Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cut Stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) by $3.85 Million; Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 5.24 million shares traded or 39.21% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $143.33. About 201,973 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 30,300 shares to 88,300 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Synovus Fincl Corp holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 10,120 shares. Kistler reported 49,418 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank holds 207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 15,360 shares. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Moreover, Grace & White Inc New York has 1.22% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Victory Capital Mngmt owns 203,975 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Co owns 3,591 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 777,170 were accumulated by Bessemer Group. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 135,000 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 29,648 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 80,140 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 0.21% or 4,128 shares.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 51.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 40,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $26.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 100,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

