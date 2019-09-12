Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cut Position in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) as Valuation Declined; First Trust Advisors LP Decreased Holding in Watts Water Technologies (WTS) by $2.23 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 24,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 140,116 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.06 million, down from 164,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 17,860 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 505,371 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.74M, down from 537,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 52,533 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

More notable recent Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About Minerals Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:MTX) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Watts Water Technologies, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Watts Water Technologies First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watts Water Technologies Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WTS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.25 million shares or 1.89% more from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 251 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 5,151 shares. Hightower Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 9,427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 15,478 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Td Asset has 225,000 shares. 24,297 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Everence holds 7,090 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.84% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 4,838 shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 4,230 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 51,662 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability accumulated 32 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% or 127,000 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 99,902 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $53.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloom Energy Corp by 37,815 shares to 58,132 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 247,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WTS’s profit will be $35.28 million for 23.14 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “”Absolutely not”: PM Johnson denies lying to Queen Elizabeth in Brexit crisis – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WestRock to Reconfigure North Charleston Mill to Cut Costs – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UDR (UDR) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Aphria Is the Best Cannabis Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 120,000 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penumbra Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.