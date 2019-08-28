Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cut Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake; ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (AHKSF) SI Decreased By 67.13%

ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHKSF) had a decrease of 67.13% in short interest. AHKSF’s SI was 529,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 67.13% from 1.61 million shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1325 days are for ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHKSF)’s short sellers to cover AHKSF’s short positions. It closed at $8.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 81,000 shares with $22.17M value, down from 96,000 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $110.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $276.61. About 688,339 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.32 billion. The firm offers nitric acid, caustic soda, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, acrylic resins, polyethylene, and polystyrene; styrene-acrylonitrile, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, polyacetal, modified polyphenylene ether, adipic acid, polyamides, and synthetic rubber; and coating materials, latex, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, UF and MF membranes and systems, ion-exchange membranes and electrolysis systems, cling films, storage bags, plastic films and sheets, and plastic foams. It has a 7.59 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the construction of unit homes and apartments; management of rental units, condominiums, and housing developments; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing, etc.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.01 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Audentes Therapeutics Inc stake by 22,500 shares to 522,500 valued at $20.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) stake by 375,000 shares and now owns 2.70M shares. Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 10.99% above currents $276.61 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $31000 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Needham downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Needham has “Buy” rating and $31500 target.