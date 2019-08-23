Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH) as Stock Rose; Nv5 Global (NVEE) Valuation Rose While Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Boosted Position

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 134,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 207,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.46 million, down from 342,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 106,115 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Molina Healthcare, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Cardinals going all-out with cups after Yadier Molina’s groin horror; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 9,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 59,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 50,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.89. About 5,738 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 264,942 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 18 shares. Cookson Peirce And Company holds 0.17% or 13,865 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie reported 5,096 shares stake. Moreover, Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.15% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 8,454 shares. 111,107 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Ajo Lp owns 0.05% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 68,524 shares. Cap Rech Glob Investors holds 0.12% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 2.60 million shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 71,893 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis invested in 0.03% or 35,883 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc owns 124,200 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 219,019 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jefferies Turns Bullish On Molina, Sees Potential For Upside To Estimates – Benzinga” on November 13, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “Responsible National Health Insurance Part 2: The Purple Health Plan Would Be A Solid Step Forward – Forbes” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Sees 30% Upside Potential For Molina Healthcare – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Molina Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Molina Q4 top line down 6% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NV5 Acquires Alta Environmental, Strengthening Environmental Capabilities in the Southwest – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVEE, OKTA, HSY – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NV5 Recognized by Leading Publications and Industry Organizations – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Full Year Revenue Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc reported 16,364 shares. 13,006 were accumulated by Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Incorporated. Morgan Stanley has 57,949 shares. 82,354 were reported by State Bank Of America De. Us Natl Bank De reported 551 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.84% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Moreover, First Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 44,293 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 44,510 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson invested 0.31% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 603 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 2,705 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 11,753 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 14,500 shares to 265,675 shares, valued at $20.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,035 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).