Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cut Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake by $1.43 Million; Stock Value Rose; Ventas (VTR) Position Has Raised by Deutsche Bank Ag

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp analyzed 9,500 shares as the company's stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.38 million, down from 334,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 173,309 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 81.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 777,119 shares as the company's stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.38M, up from 954,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 73,296 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500.

Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.18% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.08% or 610,986 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7.11M shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 5,465 shares. 27,789 were accumulated by United Capital Advisers Ltd Co. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.1% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 772,769 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% stake. Parkside Fin State Bank And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Heartland Consultants holds 4,845 shares. Resolution Capital Limited holds 1.12 million shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 1.69M shares. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Tru has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Raymond James Finance Serv owns 68,908 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 130,517 shares. Nordea Inv Ab reported 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 2.47 million shares to 6.14M shares, valued at $248.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 39,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,138 shares, and cut its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE).

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 20,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $13.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 136,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 53,922 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 15,623 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 1,725 were reported by American Grp Inc. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 8,438 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc accumulated 61,500 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,165 shares. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 17 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0.01% or 5,774 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com stated it has 13,378 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 4,787 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) reported 0.81% stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 16,420 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 458,183 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 126,000 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.99 million activity. Shares for $437,455 were bought by Barry Richard on Thursday, September 12. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12. 2,000 shares were bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W, worth $173,480 on Monday, September 9.