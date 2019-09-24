Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosted Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) as Market Value Declined; Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Camelot Portfolios Decreased Its Holding by $411,536 as Market Valuation Rose

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 24,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 93,991 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 118,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. It closed at $18.85 lastly. It is down 10.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 170,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51M, up from 117,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 515,308 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 19/03/2018 – Agios Announces First Patient Dosed with MAT2A Inhibitor AG-270 in Phase 1 Study in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors or Lymphoma with an MTAP Deletion; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 03/05/2018 – Agios Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.02% or 6,000 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 106,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Griffin Asset Management owns 2,656 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.20M were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Nomura Asset Communication Limited holds 0.13% or 741,759 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl owns 16,777 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & invested in 38,324 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt Lc owns 47,000 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.54% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 220,480 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 0.01% or 73,379 shares. Shelton holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 72,001 shares. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 17,000 were reported by Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Com Mi Adv. 14,866 were reported by Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Com.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.30M for 10.24 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. 200 shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE, worth $3,464 on Monday, April 22. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $241.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) by 8,303 shares to 42,517 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 27,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM).

