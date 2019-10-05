Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosted Insmed (INSM) Position; BOOHOO COM PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (BHHOF) Sellers Increased By 16.1% Their Shorts

BOOHOO COM PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) had an increase of 16.1% in short interest. BHHOF’s SI was 5.28M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 16.1% from 4.55M shares previously. It closed at $2.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Insmed Inc (INSM) stake by 4.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp acquired 40,000 shares as Insmed Inc (INSM)’s stock declined 24.70%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 890,000 shares with $22.78 million value, up from 850,000 last quarter. Insmed Inc now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 1.31 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 3.18M shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc stated it has 549 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Com holds 93,116 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 400,043 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 153 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) or 33,654 shares. Next Gp holds 0% or 100 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10.59M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 41,202 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Aqr Llc holds 87,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 711 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 7,318 shares.

