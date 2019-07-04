Rock Point Advisors Upped Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake by $703,035 as Stock Rose; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Value Rose While Shufro Rose & Co Has Decreased Its Stake

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 48,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 644,698 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83M, down from 693,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 4.33 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 13,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 51,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 3.25 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,250 shares to 21,175 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox invested in 0% or 8,300 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation reported 8 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 137,215 shares. Nordea Inv Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 25,446 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Llc reported 0.04% stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc owns 1.61M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 47,721 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tortoise Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 755,375 shares. Citigroup reported 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tobam invested in 521,270 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Advisory Rech Inc holds 904,423 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 60,425 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 1% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.92 million for 17.30 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 2.91M are held by Prudential Public Limited Co. 120,198 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Birinyi Assocs holds 7,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 6.36 million shares. Pitcairn stated it has 20,497 shares. Gibraltar Mngmt stated it has 51,665 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 6.47M shares stake. Masters Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.76% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. New York-based Gm Advisory Group Inc has invested 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 40,489 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 412,446 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 13,661 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated, a Nevada-based fund reported 197 shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) by 20,923 shares to 85,769 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 23,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,966 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8. 5,185 shares were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S, worth $249,743 on Monday, January 28.