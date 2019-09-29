Rock Point Advisors Upped Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $2.95 Million; Shares Rose; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $800,226; Valuation Declined

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 268,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.88 million, up from 997,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 9.61 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 14,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 64,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 79,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,391 shares to 42,628 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “6 Stocks Poised to Score Big on the 5G Wave – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Ciena, Cisco, Dave & Busterâ€™s, GameStop, Hilton, Newmont Goldcorp, RH, Square, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Fincl Bank And Tru Of Newtown owns 8,928 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Co holds 69,823 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. 75,441 are held by Coldstream Cap Mngmt. 20,890 are held by Tiemann Investment Advsr Lc. Coastline Trust holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 119,828 shares. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 174,012 shares. Amarillo Bancorporation stated it has 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi accumulated 243,892 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.83% stake. 823,148 are owned by Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Llc. Moreover, Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability has 2.96% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 141,970 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Co accumulated 425,919 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid CenturyLink’s (NYSE:CTL) Devastating 73% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Am Buying CenturyLink Yielding 10% Today – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Put Buying Activity in CenturyLink (CTL) Targets Downside in Shares Below $12/Sh Through January -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Technology And Communication Dashboard – Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability has 18 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Com Ma has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 130,499 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 0.19% or 213,400 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,001 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs stated it has 103,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Group Inc Inc owns 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 412,601 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 273 shares stake. 122,242 were accumulated by Allstate Corporation. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 101,219 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.19M shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 20,550 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn has 14.45% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Orca Invest Limited Company reported 152,616 shares or 2% of all its holdings.