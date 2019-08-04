Rock Point Advisors Trimmed Citigroup (C) Position by $455,204 as Stock Rose; Enterprise Financial Services Lowered Its Holding in Red Hat (RHT) as Stock Value Were Volatile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 7,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 184,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50M, down from 192,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 15/05/2018 – PRADA 1913.HK : CITI DOWNGRADES TO “SELL” FROM “NEUTRAL”, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$36.0 FROM HK$32.0; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust has invested 1.22% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 202,896 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Brown Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.07% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 310,589 shares. Zacks Invest Management has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 12,160 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tudor Et Al holds 0.39% or 51,154 shares in its portfolio. 102,746 were accumulated by Cibc Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,109 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 70,108 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Llc invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Boltwood holds 0.87% or 7,330 shares in its portfolio.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,904 shares to 7,598 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 14,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors invested in 6,071 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 18,981 are held by Financial Bank Of Hawaii. Putnam Fl Invest Management accumulated 11,515 shares. Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 0.74% or 178,903 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Advisors Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.64% or 2.12 million shares. Duncker Streett & Com holds 7,512 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 0.15% or 5,687 shares. Argent Trust reported 53,431 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Middleton And Inc Ma owns 83,973 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor reported 14,610 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc owns 2,403 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.