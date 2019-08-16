Rock Point Advisors Stake in Kennedy (KW) Cut by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Declined; Alpine Associates Management Has Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $1.06 Million as Market Value Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 50,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 662,011 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 712,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 27,479 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 1.95M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 82,840 shares. Metropolitan Life Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation reported 82,722 shares. Elkhorn Prns Lp owns 4.37 million shares for 56.1% of their portfolio. James Inv Rech has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 12,300 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 98,509 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 45,942 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 682,513 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.02% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 18.96M shares. 27,328 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 236,468 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Fairfax Can stated it has 11.77% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Geode Capital Ltd Llc owns 1.50M shares.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Bloom Energy Is Sinking – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) CEO Bill McMorrow on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $431,655 activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh bought $149,100.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 1.59 million shares to 5.55 million shares, valued at $128.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 9.17 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.60M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kepos Lp stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Citadel Advisors Ltd Company owns 4.03M shares. Cleararc holds 0.02% or 14,970 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 13.38 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 395,860 shares. 174 were reported by Tru Of Vermont. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 584,202 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.93 million shares. Natixis owns 8.41 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 61,455 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies Lp has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mirae Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).