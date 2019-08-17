Rock Point Advisors Raised Its Pgt (PGTI) Stake; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Cut Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding By $39.05 Million

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 36.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 929,840 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 1.62M shares with $68.84 million value, down from 2.55 million last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $191.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased Pgt Inc (PGTI) stake by 105.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Point Advisors Llc acquired 140,365 shares as Pgt Inc (PGTI)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 273,170 shares with $3.78M value, up from 132,805 last quarter. Pgt Inc now has $815.69M valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 314,871 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI)

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $157,440 activity. The insider Feintuch Richard D bought $58,150. $43,050 worth of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) was bought by Jackson Jeffrey T.

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) stake by 91,460 shares to 335,013 valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) stake by 20,923 shares and now owns 85,769 shares. Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 33,982 shares. 22,440 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. 2,910 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0% or 44,348 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). First Trust Advsrs LP has 112,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advisors Lc reported 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Boston Prtn has 136,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 1.55 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 350 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 10,995 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 8,667 shares. Sei invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Among 4 analysts covering PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PGT Innovations has $22 highest and $18 lowest target. $20’s average target is 43.06% above currents $13.98 stock price. PGT Innovations had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Dougherty maintained the shares of PGTI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by SunTrust. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. FBR Capital maintained PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) rating on Monday, March 11. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $20 target.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer has $53 highest and $45 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 40.46% above currents $34.65 stock price. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25.