Rock Point Advisors Raised Centurylink (CTL) Position by $4.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Alta Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 427,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 997,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 570,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 6.72 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 58,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 214,340 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.67 million, up from 155,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $274.77. About 1.34M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 25,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greatmark Prns reported 0.29% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 726,932 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Thomasville Retail Bank has 0.12% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.38M shares. First Mercantile Co holds 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 11,614 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 120,945 shares. Webster Bancshares N A reported 0% stake. Parkside Fin Bancorporation And stated it has 963 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 42,706 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department holds 3,995 shares. Dynamic Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.81% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 18,803 shares. Lorber David A holds 1.87% or 5,671 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Am Buying CenturyLink Yielding 10% Today – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was made by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. $24,608 worth of stock was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

