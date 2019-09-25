Rock Point Advisors Raised Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $2.95 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Granahan Investment Management Cut Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Position by $530,541

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group (ECPG) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 16,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 63,023 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 79,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 24,488 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q EPS 83c; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – Encore Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 268,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.88 million, up from 997,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 927,821 shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium, a New York-based fund reported 14,418 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% or 64 shares. Menta Cap Limited Co owns 63,637 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. City Holdings accumulated 6,410 shares. Markston Lc holds 75 shares. 16,177 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 12,374 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited holds 6.78M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 787,552 shares. 272,609 were reported by Amp Capital. Paragon Capital Mgmt stated it has 15,164 shares. Lee Danner Bass reported 1.54% stake. Ohio-based Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 111.08 million are held by Vanguard.

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $42.22 million for 6.32 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 33,816 shares to 436,687 shares, valued at $25.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 52,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG).

