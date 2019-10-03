Rock Point Advisors Position in Triumph Group (TGI) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position Lifted by Graham Capital Management Lp

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 132.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 186,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.35 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 2.00 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 17,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 352,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08M, up from 335,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 224,460 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 11 SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES LONG AND LARGE MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP-TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES L&L MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPS TO AEROSPACE SYSTEMS AND STRUCTURES,VALENCE SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – TGI Thursdays Lottery Continues at Barona Resort & Casino Through April 26; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Triumph Group 4Q Included $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – REACHED AGREEMENTS FOR DIVESTITURE OF THREE BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP CONCLUDES EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/04/2018 – TGI PRODUCT SUPPORT REPORTS LTA EXTENSION WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019; 07/05/2018 – Triumph Geared Solutions Recognized by Sikorsky with Supplier of the Year Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

