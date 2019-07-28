Rock Point Advisors Position in American International Group (AIG) Has Increased by $656,610; Valero Energy New (VLO) Market Value Declined While Euclidean Technologies Management Boosted Stake

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Incorporated holds 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 3,827 shares. Washington-based Brighton Jones Lc has invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cypress Asset Management Tx owns 0.09% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3,103 shares. 12,921 were accumulated by Argyle Capital Mgmt. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 124,700 shares. Sei Invests Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 148,443 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 13,968 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Tru Division owns 46,306 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.84% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Capital owns 0.48% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 96,268 shares. Agf Invests Inc accumulated 20,962 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 26,624 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York accumulated 68,430 shares.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares to 38,933 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,896 shares, and cut its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 10,474 were reported by Bb&T Ltd Liability Co. Cambiar Limited Liability Corporation has 0.96% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 941,558 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd has invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii owns 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 8,217 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 95,832 shares. Old National Natl Bank In has 24,261 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company reported 583,590 shares. Arrow Financial Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mcf Limited Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,134 shares. Raymond James Svcs holds 17,910 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc has 0.22% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rampart Management Com Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 135,400 shares. Schaller Grp Inc reported 5,000 shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,656 shares to 24,441 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,132 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

More recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.