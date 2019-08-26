Rock Point Advisors Lowered Position in Stryker (SYK) by $326,232 as Valuation Rose; As Cargill (MOS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Cargill Inc (MOS) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 29,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 222,526 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 193,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Cargill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.55M shares traded or 41.36% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 24,441 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, down from 26,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $214.1. About 1.04M shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 54,482 shares to 26,180 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 34,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,283 shares, and cut its stake in Old Republic International Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co holds 159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Inc has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 47,456 are held by M&T Retail Bank Corporation. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt North America has 0.14% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.06% stake. Alphamark Advsr Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot reported 76,074 shares stake. Korea Investment holds 229,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.84M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 41,762 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 265,501 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 45,208 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Walleye Trading Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. $50,022 worth of stock was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of stock. 12,998 shares valued at $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.17 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.