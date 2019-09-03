Rock Point Advisors Lowered Popular (BPOP) Stake By $716,300; MR. Cooper Group (COOP) SI Increased By 4.34%

MR. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) had an increase of 4.34% in short interest. COOP’s SI was 6.74 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.34% from 6.46 million shares previously. With 1.00 million avg volume, 7 days are for MR. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)’s short sellers to cover COOP’s short positions. The SI to MR. Cooper Group Inc’s float is 9.37%. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 753,470 shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has declined 55.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.34% the S&P500.

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased Popular (BPOP) stake by 15.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 13,775 shares as Popular (BPOP)’s stock rose 0.75%. The Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 72,970 shares with $3.80M value, down from 86,745 last quarter. Popular now has $4.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 379,656 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.49 million for 7.86 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has 55,230 shares. Oppenheimer Close Ltd Co stated it has 16,900 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 46,143 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.2% stake. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 1.18% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 5,311 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.38% or 14,964 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested in 16,202 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Verition Fund Ltd has 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.03% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 428,933 shares. Paloma Company holds 0.02% or 13,468 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.05% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Price Michael F holds 1.72% or 265,700 shares.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Popular (BPOP) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “KBE’s Holdings Imply 19% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 9th – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company has market cap of $779.77 million. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. It has a 1.7 P/E ratio. The firm provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies.