Rock Point Advisors Lowered Its Position in Kennedy (KW) by $1.06 Million; As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Shares Rose, Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 12,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 52,005 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 64,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $161.98. About 744,906 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 50,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 662,011 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 712,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 170,908 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 106.57 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $431,655 activity. $149,100 worth of stock was bought by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh on Wednesday, March 6.

