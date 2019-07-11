Rock Point Advisors Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Position by $455,204; Share Value Rose; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Rose, Lvw Advisors Lifted Holding by $491,744

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 5,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.43. About 380,890 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 7,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 192,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 970,873 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.27B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pggm Invs reported 1.30 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability holds 203,382 shares. Eidelman Virant accumulated 20,188 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Everence Capital Management Inc holds 0.51% or 47,146 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 3,492 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny has 1.78% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 61,278 shares. Skylands Ltd Liability Corporation reported 197,225 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.13% or 5,612 shares. Altfest L J Co Inc has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,203 shares. Camarda Fin Lc holds 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 16 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability reported 109,915 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc reported 4,301 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

