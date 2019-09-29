Rock Point Advisors Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $562,680; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Kepos Capital LP Has Raised Stake by $6.63 Million as Share Price Rose

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 52.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 59,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 173,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.36 million, up from 113,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Access to Alternative Investment Strategies to Individuals with iCapital Network; 14/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DRYDEN: OVERWEIGHT EQUITIES DESPITE TARIFF THREAT; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 10,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 48,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 58,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sapphire Holding Sarl by 130,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 161,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,526 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.