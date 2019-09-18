Rock Point Advisors Lifted Stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) as Market Value Declined; Cape Ann Savings Bank Decreased Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $413,300

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.73. About 2.70 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 32,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 768,363 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 735,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 3.65M shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – ING Bank Withdraws Proposed Changes to Executive Pay After Backlash; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio at 14.3%; 21/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1% Position in Greencore Group; 08/03/2018 – REG-ING publishes its 2017 Integrated Annual Report and proxy materials 2018 AGM; 11/03/2018 – KB CONDUCTING INITIAL DUE DILIGENCE FOR ING LIFE BID: DAILY; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s 50% pay rise; 09/05/2018 – REG-ING posts 1Q18 net result of €1,225 million; 13/03/2018 – ING GROEP NV INGA.AS – SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS RECONSIDERED PROPOSAL AND HAS DECIDED TO NOT PUT IT UP FOR A VOTE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 26/03/2018 – 2017 Pretty Good Year for Bank Says ING Australia CEO (Video); 23/04/2018 – ING Groep Declares Dividend of EUR0.67

Cape Ann Savings Bank, which manages about $86.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,027 shares to 14,899 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.72 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

