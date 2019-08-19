Rock Point Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by $1.52 Million as Market Value Declined; Accelerate Diagnostics (Call) (AXDX) Holder Oracle Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX) by 66.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 407,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 206,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1000.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 138,769 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 3.17 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 22/03/2018 – ING Groep NV CDS Widens 11 Bps; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – HSBC in blockchain first with trade finance deal; 30/03/2018 – RETAIL ESTATES NV RETE.BR – APPOINTED CONSORTIUM OF BANKS KBC SECURITIES, BELFIUS BANK, ING AND KEMPEN TO ASSIST IT IN POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL INCREASE; 30/05/2018 – UMICORE SA UMI.BR : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 53 EUROS FROM 29 EUROS; 06/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI PROPOSES 3.2 ZLOTY/SHR AS 2017 DIV; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Turk Ekonomi Bankasi, QNB Finansbank, ING Bank and Denizbank; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER & FRONTING BANK, IS IN PROCESS OF SEEKING CREDIT APPROVAL IN ORDER TO ACCEDE TO RSA; 08/03/2018 – REG-ING publishes its 2017 Integrated Annual Report and proxy materials 2018 AGM; 23/04/2018 – ING Groep Declares Dividend of EUR0.67; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 37,530 shares to 133,055 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) by 20,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,769 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

