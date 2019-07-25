Rock Point Advisors Lifted Its Position in American International Group (AIG) by $656,610; Catchmark Timber Tr Cl A (CTT) Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Boosted Stake by $473,832

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 2.05M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc Cl A (CTT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 52,648 shares as the company's stock rose 7.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 657,776 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 605,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 93,378 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 22.39% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Natl Bank holds 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 10,546 shares. 2.88M are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 17,439 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 5,583 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Kirr Marbach In owns 213,644 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Cumberland Prtn Limited holds 1.01% or 233,377 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0.04% or 431,503 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research Communications Inc owns 10,000 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 7,369 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 667 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 3,003 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru stated it has 34 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 829,317 shares. Boston Private Wealth, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,051 shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 25,838 shares to 189,642 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 50,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,011 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CTT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Company Limited accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Regions Financial Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Blb&B Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,740 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,444 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Cna Finance holds 0.03% or 13,960 shares in its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management holds 230,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Crawford Counsel reported 0.09% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & accumulated 0.44% or 657,776 shares. Amer Interest Group Inc Incorporated owns 31,324 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 13,200 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 249,785 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Us Fincl Bank De owns 1,177 shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc Com (NYSE:KMT) by 73,140 shares to 273,811 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sleep Number Corp Com by 333,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,794 shares, and cut its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fd Inc (BIF).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $126,259 activity. $31,059 worth of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was bought by Davis Brian M.