Rock Point Advisors Increases Position in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING); Riverhead Capital Management Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Has Increased by $574,804

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 25,814 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 22,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $154.02. About 1.21 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 513,271 shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 12/03/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN HOEKSTRA WANTS ING TO RECONSIDER CEO PAY PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – ING SEES 10%-20% DROP IN COHESION FUNDS FOR POLAND IN EU BUDGET; 13/05/2018 – Business Mirror: ING Bank projects better growth rates next year; 09/05/2018 – REG-ING posts 1Q18 net result of €1,225 million; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Hamers’s Pay (Correct); 16/03/2018 – BASIC FIT NV BFIT.AS : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 28.50 FROM EUR 27; 09/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS ING CEO PAY PROPOSAL IS `EXCESSIVE’; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Net Pft EUR1.23B; 08/03/2018 – ING PUBLISHES 2017 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, PROXY MATERIALS; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON: DAILY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Fincl Bank owns 4,413 shares. 13,190 were accumulated by Security Natl Com. Cobblestone Cap Lc New York stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hrt Llc reported 0.11% stake. Parsons Capital Management Ri stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allstate invested in 0.16% or 36,821 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 26,354 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Polar Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Veritable LP accumulated 0.06% or 19,584 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 2,502 shares. 315,000 are owned by Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Company. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc has 2,833 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 1.82% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 62,438 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 10,946 shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm stated it has 83,835 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce -1.5% as analysts see Q1 softness – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “salesforce.com (CRM) PT Raised to $195 at SunTrust – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc by 17,350 shares to 8,302 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 6,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,433 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,656 shares to 24,441 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,132 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ING slides 3.9% after Q2 NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ING: Steady And Underappreciated, Or Boring And Underwhelming? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Recommends Buying 3 High Earnings-Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ING Groep N.V. (ING) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ken Fisher Curbs Total, ING Groep Stakes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.