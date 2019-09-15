Rock Point Advisors Increases Position in Ameresco (AMRC); As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Holder Charter Trust Company Lowered by $392,544 Its Stake

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 54.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 104,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 293,830 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 189,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 69,836 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 Rev $765M-$800M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC)

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 5,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 117,058 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, down from 122,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,904 shares to 91,439 shares, valued at $18.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Incorporated Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,976 were reported by Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Com. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Tru holds 14,240 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 190,942 shares. Westover Advsr Limited Co holds 1.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,062 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hodges Cap Incorporated holds 0.27% or 33,766 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 88,974 shares. Regions reported 224,043 shares. First Dallas Secs stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Inv Management Incorporated has 2.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 37,429 shares. Albion Financial Grp Inc Ut owns 5,594 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Insur holds 1.38M shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 232,269 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 4,114 shares.

