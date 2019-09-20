Rock Point Advisors Increased Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Stake by $360,415; Valuation Declined; Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) Holder Raymond James Trust Has Raised Stake

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 54,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 49,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.03. About 988,128 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O SAYS TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 11/05/2018 – Novartis announces FDA approval of Gilenya(R) as the first disease-modifying therapy for pediatric relapsing multiple sclerosis; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer unit to GSK for $13bn; 12/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE THERAPEUTICS SAYS RAISED £29 MLN ($41 MLN) IN SERIES B ROUND CO-LED BY VERSANT VENTURES AND NOVARTIS VENTURE FUND; 11/05/2018 – FDA expands use of Novartis MS drug to pediatric patients; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells joint venture stake to GSK; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 32,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 768,363 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 735,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 1.51M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 09/05/2018 – REG-ING posts 1Q18 net result of €1,225 million; 22/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 527.23; ING Leads Decline; 25/05/2018 – EU agrees new capital rules, large banks secure easier terms; 16/03/2018 – BASIC FIT NV BFIT.AS : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 28.50 FROM EUR 27; 02/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1.3% Position in Mitie; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON ING LIFE; 09/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS ING CEO PAY PROPOSAL IS `EXCESSIVE’; 23/04/2018 – ING AGM ADOPTS ANNUAL ACCOUNTS 2017 :INGA NA; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – HSBC in blockchain first with trade finance deal; 09/05/2018 – Argentine Turn to IMF For Loan a `Harsh Reality Check’: ING

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Aerie Pharma Seeks FDA Nod to Sell Ireland-based Product in US | INN – Investing News Network” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Novartis AG (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Opioid Producer Just Said Yes to Cannabis – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 3,272 shares to 28,563 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IEFA) by 15,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,438 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IXUS).

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ING Groep N.V. (ING) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ING slides 3.9% after Q2 NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ING Groep declares EUR 0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ING: Steady And Underappreciated, Or Boring And Underwhelming? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ING Groep N.V. (ING) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.