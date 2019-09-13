Rock Point Advisors Increased Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Stake by $360,415; Parsec Financial Management Has Lowered Its At&T (T) Holding as Share Price Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 32,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 768,363 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 735,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 6.16M shares traded or 76.61% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – REG-ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Net Customer Deposit Inflow EUR2.4B; 20/03/2018 – ING TURKEY AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE TO SELL UP TO 4B LIRAS BONDS; 30/05/2018 – UMICORE SA UMI.BR : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 53 EUROS FROM 29 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio at 14.3%; 04/04/2018 – MANDATE: ING BANK EUR BENCHMARK 10Y COVERED BOND; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DEPOSITS RATINGS OF ING BANK SLASKI S.A. TO A2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over […]; 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN SPVY BRD VAN DER VEER COMMENTS IN DUTCH PARLIAMENT

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 21,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 71,945 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 93,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 39.89 million shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 20,854 shares to 691,053 shares, valued at $14.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth (SPYG) by 11,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,055 were reported by Portland Glob Ltd Liability. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aperio Group Limited Liability accumulated 4.95M shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 34,560 shares. Texas-based Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.91% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.15% or 3.53 million shares. Adirondack Research & Incorporated reported 0.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cincinnati Financial Corporation holds 0.65% or 532,000 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns stated it has 0.71% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Monetary Gru stated it has 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Naples Global Limited Co reported 0.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cognios Cap Lc accumulated 1.69% or 131,160 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 909,484 shares. Moreover, Burney Company has 0.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 180,779 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Lc reported 1.96% stake.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.