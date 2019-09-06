Rock Point Advisors Increased American International Group (AIG) Position by $656,610; Matrix Asset Advisors Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Upped by $977,340 as Stock Rose

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 15,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 296,876 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.30 million, up from 281,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.13B market cap company. It closed at $64.06 lastly. It is down 14.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 145,518 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Management Commerce holds 179,073 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 79,127 shares. Dt Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 47,510 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc owns 4.17% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 185,368 shares. Clark Estates Ny has 0.5% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The United Kingdom-based Royal National Bank Of Scotland Pcl has invested 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Edgewood Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 134,510 shares. Covington Cap owns 25,970 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 59,580 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 2,669 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 80,296 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,340 shares. Euclidean reported 34,275 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc holds 19,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 0.31% stake.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 45,003 shares to 62,302 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,916 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 23,859 shares to 87,966 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 91,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,013 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,132 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 124,044 shares. Strs Ohio reported 452,508 shares stake. 775,468 were accumulated by Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 78,171 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 60,944 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tcw has invested 0.36% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Plante Moran Advsrs Llc stated it has 3 shares. Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). M&R Mngmt owns 4,070 shares. Oppenheimer And Communications Inc holds 0.04% or 35,321 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation has invested 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 655,585 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 2,083 shares. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.