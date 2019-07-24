Rock Point Advisors Holds Position in Centurylink (CTL); As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Cullinan Associates Trimmed Stake

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 427,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 997,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 570,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 6.38 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500.

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, down from 287,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 10,762 shares. Amica Retiree Tru reported 26,768 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation stated it has 1.16 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Lederer Assoc Counsel Ca holds 33,270 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.91% or 705,221 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Natl Bankshares holds 442,183 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc reported 8,865 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Llc stated it has 361,235 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Randolph invested in 5.44% or 513,786 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 929,653 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 257,353 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Ltd holds 1.01% or 59,692 shares in its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,268 shares. Primecap Company Ca invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.06 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24,653 shares to 28,753 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 1.58 million shares. Fund Management Sa owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 12,421 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 19,154 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0.01% or 17,457 shares in its portfolio. 6,501 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc. 876,548 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 22,686 shares. Moreover, Holt Capital Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Lp has 0.09% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 26,540 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 67,315 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Prelude Limited Liability Co owns 1,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors invested in 0.26% or 3.05 million shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 253,656 shares. Chevy Chase Holding Inc reported 793,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thomasville Savings Bank has 0.12% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, May 23 Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 15,000 shares.