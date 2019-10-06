Rock Point Advisors Holds Holding in Ameresco (AMRC); Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose While Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut by $2.20 Million Its Stake

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 54.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 104,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 293,830 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, up from 189,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 76,968 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy Improvements; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 Rev $765M-$800M

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 11,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 5,424 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 17,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 14.13 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 24,106 shares to 47,723 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (Put) by 427,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Lc Pa has 1.98% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 105,921 shares. Saturna Cap reported 1.95% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Parkside National Bank And Tru holds 1,836 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel holds 3.49% or 20,450 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 1,126 shares. Allstate Corporation has 40,901 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0.33% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Chem Commercial Bank stated it has 15,112 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory LP has 981 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 440,201 shares. Stonebridge Lc has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Adams Asset Advsr Ltd owns 0.55% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 19,420 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership reported 1,425 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.